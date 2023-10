ST. LOUIS — A woman in South St. Louis has died due to a shooting incident. According to St. Louis Police officers, the shooting occurred on Lindenwood Ave., close to Kings Highway.

As of now, the police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or identified any suspects involved in this incident. However, if you have any information and wish to maintain your anonymity, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-637-8477 to provide your tips.