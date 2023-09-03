ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the shooting took place just after 1:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, at an apartment complex near Interstate 70 and Lucas and Hunt Road.

Officers arrived to find an adult male shot to death inside a residence.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives claim the victim and suspect knew one another.