JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter who killed a man in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s responded to a call for a shooting on Mockingbird Hill near House Springs a little before 9:00 p.m. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot several times and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 636-797-5000.