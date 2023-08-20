ST. LOUIS — A man has been pronounced dead, and two women have sustained injuries in a shooting incident in North Saint Louis. The occurrence took place at the intersections of Kassouf and Peck shortly before 10 p.m.

last night, near Fairgrounds Park. Upon the arrival of the police at the scene, they discovered the man unconscious and not breathing, having been shot in the chest. One of the women suffered a gunshot wound to her face, while the other was shot in the leg.

Efforts are underway to obtain an update on their conditions this morning. However, it is confirmed that homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the matter due to the man’s fatal outcome.