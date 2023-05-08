ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a police spokesman, the shooting happened prior to 1:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Grand Boulevard, near Gravois Avenue.

Officers found the victim, an adult male, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Wall said. He has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.