ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a shooting around 6:54 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, in south St. Louis on Osage in an alley.

Officers were on patrol in the area when they heard multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old black male victim in the alley who was suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Division has taken charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide tips to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).