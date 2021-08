ST. LOUIS– Northbound I-170 is closed as police investigate a fatal car crash. The wreck is near Scudder Road.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox is over the crash and there are at least three vehicles involved.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says there is at least one fatality.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is backed up in the area as well.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.