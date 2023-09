JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of a fatal wreck on August 31 around 8:10 p.m.

A large industrial pickup truck veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a stop sign, and then a ditch.

After hitting the ditch, the truck overturned and crossed Route V, coming to rest on the west side of the roadway. The passenger, Amanda M. Pfingsten, 37, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.