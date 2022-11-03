ST. LOUIS – At least two people died Thursday in a multi-car crash in Dutchtown in south St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of S. Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue.

Police dispatchers received a call for a five-vehicle crash with people trapped. Wall said EMS and firefighters also responded to the scene.

Police claim three people were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, Wall said. Police closed the southbound lanes of Grand.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.