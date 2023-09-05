FLORISSANT, Mo. — A father is accused of shooting his adult son in the groin during a family argument. Joshua Benjamin, 48, now faces felony charges for the assault with a deadly weapon. The sentencing for the felonies ranges from three to 15 years in prison. They would be served consecutively.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that Benjamin was involved in a series of minor physical altercations with family members on Saturday. That was when he went to his bedroom to get his gun. He returned to the living area and shot his son with the handgun.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries is not available.

“Any physical violence among family members is uncalled-for, but pulling a firearm on a family member is absolutely unacceptable and will be prosecuted aggressively in St. Louis County,” writes St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Benjamin is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He is to have no contact with the victims.