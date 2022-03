SHREWSBURY CITY, Mo . – Last night around 11:15pm, Firefighters were called to the Riverchest Apartments off Murdoch Avenue in Shrewsbury.

Fire officials said as they arrived they saw a father sitting on the edge of a third floor window while holding his 6-year-old son.

Fire officials were able to get a ladder to the father and son, and got them down safely. No injuries were reported.