Father and son win $50,000 prize on scratchers ticket

ST. JAMES, Mo – A Phelps County father and son won a $50,000 prize on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket.

After scratching his ticket the father exclaimed, ” I think I’ve got 11 words!”

Though his wife initially thought he only uncovered 10 words, his son checked the ticket using the Missouri Lottery mobile app.

“It said ‘$50,000 winner!’ he recollected. “Dad didn’t even want to touch the ticket after that.”

They plan on using a portion of the prize money to take the family to Disney.

Crossword Extra is a $3 scratchers game that started in July 2021.

The game has over $11 million in unclaimed prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. The $50,000 prize has been won eight times, but only claimed once.

