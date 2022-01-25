Father-daughter shopping trip ends with $1M Missouri Scratchers win

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A decision to make a run to the store resulted in a million-dollar win for a Missouri father and daughter.

They were shopping at a Hy-Vee store in Belton when the daughter purchased a $10 100X The Bucks Missouri Scratchers ticket. Her dad was inspired to buy the very next ticket.

They went back to the car and that’s when the man discovered he’d won the game’s remaining million-dollar prize. They pulled over and scanned the ticket on the Missouri Lottery app to make certain.

When asked if he had any plans for his winnings, the man simply replied, “No plans.”

His daughter pressed him. “No plans?” she said. “Not going to buy a new car?”

“Nope,” he quipped.

According to the man’s daughter, he’s careful how he spends his money.

“I asked if he wanted a new pair of shoes and he told me, ‘No, I’m just going to polish these,’” she said. “He said he’s got a lot of wear in them yet.”

The winners declined to be identified.