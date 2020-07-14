Father devastated by murder of his son in double homicide near SLU campus

ST. LOUIS – Heartbroken and devastated. The family of one of two young men shot and killed near St. Louis University hopes justice finds the individuals responsible.

St. Louis police were called to the intersection of Lindell and North Grand Blvd around 8:15 p.m. outside St. Francis Xavier College Church, across the street from SLU.

Police identified the victims as 20-year-old Arie Bagsby and 21-year-old Omar Harris. Both were from St. Louis and best friends.

“I can’t believe that would happen out here,” said Anthony Harris, Omar’s father. “You got all this near the campus and cameras.”

Anthony Harris said they were both great young men and hard workers. Harris, a 2018 graduate of Lindbergh High School, worked a construction job. Bagsby was a full-time college student.

“These boys did not deserve to get gunned down like that in the middle of the street, like they were animals,” Anthony Harris said.

Harris and Bagsby were shot multiple times. The SUV they were in was riddled with bullets. Harris’ father said he knows the young men were not the intended target and hope police catch the person responsible.

“My son and his friend did not have any interaction with the folks who shot and killed them,” he said. “They did not know them.”

“They did not hang out on the streets. They were not street people. They did not dress flashy, they were just ordinary kids.”

A St. Louis University spokesperson said the victims were not students at the university.

Fox 2 News learned former Missouri governor Eric Greitens was in the area at the time of the shooting and rendered aid to the victims.

Police said the gunman remains at large. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.