Father Dickson Cemetery added to National Register of Historic Places

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A historic black cemetery is being recognized Wednesday in south St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Historic Preservation Office is adding it to the National Register of Historic Places. Father Dickson Cemetery in Crestwood was about to be abandoned, but The Friends of The Cemetery” saved it in 1988.

Famous abolitionists and underground railroad leaders are buried there. Those include Moses Dickson and James Milton Turner.

The historic designation will make it easier for the cemetery to receive grants. It will also help pay for maintenance and tours.