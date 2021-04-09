Father of Chesterfield teen killed by drugs gives emotional statement to man responsible in court

ST. LOUIS – The man who sold the drugs that killed a chesterfield teenager will now spend the next 20 years in prison. FOX2 first told you about Taylor Grzybinski’s overdose death in January. Her father shares the letter he read in court Friday.

Todd Grzybinski gave his victim’s impact statement in court. He wanted to speak to the judge in person and to look Hancock in the eye.

Taylor had struggled with drug use but had been sober until Hancock sold her 5 beans of fentanyl for 20 dollars.

“My daughter didn’t sell or distribute drugs knowing it would hurt or kill others like you did. So your parents still have you,” Her father said to Hancock. “They can still come see you, visit you. You will probably be out before you’re 50. Me and Taylor’s family not so much. We battle grief, guilt, and what might have been every day.”