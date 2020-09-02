Father of fallen St. Louis Police Officer Bohannon says “Family Was a Priority”

ST. LOUIS – The family of the St. Louis police officer who was shot and killed wants to make sure he is remembered for his commitment to his community – and more importantly, his family.

“Family was priority. That was on top of his list. It was very important,” Alfred Bohannon said.

Bohannon’s son, Tamarris, was shot Saturday while responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

His family is still in shock over the tragedy.

“It’s been hard. Very difficult. Trying to process, to understand, the loss of a son,” Alfred Bohannon said.

Tamarris Bohannon, 29, graduated from Oakville High School. He married his high school sweetheart and was the father of three children.

The Bohannon home is filled with pictures of the young family.

Alfred Bohannon said family always came first.

“He knew how to take the moment to know what was important when he got off work. When he came home. That now it’s time for family,” he said, tearfully.

He said Tamarris knew he wanted to be a police officer from the time he was a young boy.

He had served for nearly four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, earning a series of accolades, including the most recent one, Second District Officer of The Month.

The news his death has hit his family and extended police family hard.

Many members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have come to pay their respects to the Bohannon’s.

Alfred Bohannon said he is overwhelmed by the support from the community.

BackStoppers announced it would provide assistance to the family. An initial check was presented Monday, and the organization has pledged to give lifelong aide – emotional and financial – to help Tamarris Bohannon’s wife and three children.

“We would like to thank all of those who have reached out in support of Officer Bohannon,” Alfred Bohannon said. “A special ‘thank you’ to BackStoppers, the Police Wives Association, the St. Louis Police Department, Chief Hayden, and also Mayor Krewson, and to family and friends, and the community. For your prayers, love, and support.”

A memorial fund for the family has been set up at First Community Credit Union. Checks can be made to the “Officer Bohannon Memorial Fund” at an FCCU location.

Donations can also be made to BackStoppers. The organization provides assistance to families of first responders killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

The public is asked to NOT donate to any Go Fund Me pages that claim to be in Officer Bohannon’s name. Alfred Bohannon said no one in the family has endorsed a GoFundMe page.