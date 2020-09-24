Father pleads for help in unsolved Midtown homicides

ST. LOUIS – Anyone who knew 21-year-old Omar Harris and 20-year old Arie Bagsby will tell you the best friends had bright futures.

It’s now been more than two months since they were shot and killed while inside an SUV at the intersection of Lindell and Grand Boulevards in Midtown. St. Louis police believe the victims were not the intended target of the shooter or shooters. No suspects have been charged.

“It just hurts,” said Anthony Harris, Omar’s father. “It still hurts.”

Former Governor Eric Greitens was having dinner with a friend nearby when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene to help on July 13 but it was too late.

Omar Harris was a Lindbergh High School graduate.

“They did not deserve to have this happen to them,” said Harris.

He said his son rehabbed homes for those in need and had dreams of making money from making music with Bagsby.

“They didn’t even really have a chance to start living life and see their dreams come true,” said Harris.

Omar’s father says a day doesn’t go by when he doesn’t think about his son.

“It’s the first thing I think about in the morning and the last thing I think about at night,” he said.

Police report the investigation is active and leads are being pursued. Harris believes a tip could help bring justice to a case involving two innocent victims. He hopes anyone sitting on information that could help will do the right thing.

“Call CrimeStoppers, call police; please call anybody,” he said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for reward money if they call 1-866-371-8477 and provide information that helps lead to an arrest.