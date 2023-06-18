ST. LOUIS – More Father’s Day events are going on Sunday.

Dad’s get in free at City Museum with a purchase of an additional ticket. They can also grab some beer and barbecue out there.

Kids can make a special handmade gift in Art City. Innsbrook Resort is hosting a Father’s Day brunch at the Clubhouse Bar and Grille as well.

Breakfast and dinner with a view is being served from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Prices for adults are $32. It’s $15 for kids ages 6 to 12, and kids under five eat for free.

Dad’s can also ride on the St. Louis Wheel Sunday for free with paid admission from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.