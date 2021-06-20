Father’s Day frivolity across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Fathers all across the greater St. Louis metropolitan area took to Forest Park to celebrate the day.

New fathers like Chad Carson enjoyed the morning golfing with his father-in-law, Bruce Eicher, who came to celebrate his first Father’s Day as a grandpa, all the way from Indianapolis.

“We were just playing nine holes of golf today, celebrating Father’s Day. I’m a new dad to a 6-month-old at home, so yeah, this day was a first. Very fun,” Carson said.

“We just spoil her; she’s our first,” Eicher said.

Other dads at Forest Park reflected upon memories of the past and fathers who are no longer here.

“My dad passed away in 2019, and last year with COVID it was kind of odd, because it was COVID, so today, I am going to really stop and reflect a little bit more this year. My dad means a lot to me, always has and always will,” Jim Woodcock said, determined to finish his seven-mile walk in Forest Park this morning.

The Heaton family is expanding their family from three to four, as mom Lindsay Heaton prepares to give birth to her and her husband’s first son, who will join their fur baby Layla in the Heaton household.

“This is our last day as a family of three and we decided we would take a walk out in Forest Park and enjoy the weather, until we welcome the fourth little member of our family.”

Keith Glaspie, enjoyed a walk on Father’s Day in the park as he prepared to head home and celebrate his son’s 21st birthday, leaving a kind message for all of the St. Louis fathers out there.

“I would like to wish all of the fathers Happy Father’s Day, it’s sometimes a thankless job, but as young men, or daughters, they probably won’t appreciate it until 5-10, 15 years from now, but we have to keep putting that work in,” Glaspie said.

Happy Father’s Day to all of the St. Louis, dads, grandpas, father figures, and men who aspire to be fathers!