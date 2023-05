ST. LOUIS — The FBI and Ferguson Police Department are searching for this man wanted for robbing a bank. It happened on North Florissant Road Thursday at around 9:15 a.m.



Cameras show him in a brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants, a hat, glasses, and a black backpack. He left in a gray SUV that had a second driver. The police have not said how much money was stolen or if anyone was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314.522.3100.