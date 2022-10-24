ST. LOUIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in collecting information tied to Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

According to Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack, the shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. Officers arrived at the school, located at the corner of Kingshighway and Arsenal, just minutes later and immediately made entry into the building.

The shooter injured six people and killed one adult and a student. St. Louis police engaged the shooter inside the school and fatally wounded him.

The shooter, said to be approximately 20 years old, has not been identified. No officers were injured in the confrontation, Sack said.

Hours later, the FBI St. Louis Office solicited the public for videos and images of the school shooting. People can share that material via a special portal on the FBI’s tip line.