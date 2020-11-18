FBI: Jefferson County man indicted for child porn also threatened to kill tech leaders, political opponents

In this photo Illustration hands typing on a computer keyboard on June 22, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A House Springs, Missouri man was indicted last month on child porn charges after federal authorities confronted him about several online threats he’d made against employees of tech and social media companies, as well as his political opponents.

According to court documents, the FBI were alerted to a user on YouTube advocating for violence on multiple occasions for several months. The individual threatened to “stick a sword” in YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, suggested Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “must die,” and said employees of Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube, and mainstream media should be shot in the face.

Other targets included police officers, government employees, members of the Black Lives Matter movement, Antifa, and “EVERY member of the communist democrat party of America,” going as far to write, “democrat children are easier to shoot than democrat ‘parents’. They’re not as fast.”

The FBI eventually identified the user as 56-year-old Matthew Thilges and, in October, obtained a search warrant for his House Springs residence.

On October 21, 2020, federal agents went to Thilges’ home and recovered a handgun, eight rifles, a tactical vest, several pistol and rifle magazines, and two 100-round drum magazines. Authorities also found computers, smartphones, a video camera, a still image camera, an SD card, and dozens of writable DVD-R discs.

While continuing their search of the home, authorities found what’s described as a “child-like” sex doll.

Investigators conducted a forensic extraction of the smartphones and discovered still images of child pornography. It is believed Thilges knows the victim in the photos.

Over the next few days, authorities searched the computers and found several thousand illicit images.

Federal prosecutors charged Thilges with attempted production of child porn and receipt of child porn.