HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Two criminals who escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday night are officially wanted by the FBI.

Agents and officers from a number of agencies have been searching for Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez since Tuesday morning. The FBI issued wanted posters for the two escapees Thursday.

The posters provide physical descriptions of both men.

Sparks, 39, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and also goes by the nickname “Nephew.” According to the FBI, Sparks has the following tattoos:

Right Forearm KC, Bricks, Smoke, Gun Shells, Tamarah, Felicia, Mom, Heart, Rose, Banner

Upper Right Arm Savannah

Upper Left Arm Audra

Left Forearm Dalton

Right Hand Hustle $, Money

Right Shoulder Laugh NOW-CRY Later, Masks

Right Shoulder Face with bandana in front of a pot leaf, pistol

Left Arm Full sleeve, Clock with “Lost Time”

Left Arm Eye Ball; Calendars with “09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14”



Perez Martinez, 43, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on the left side of his face.

The FBI says Perez Martinez has a tattoo on the back on his neck, a tattoo on his left forearm, and a tattoo on his back.

The update comes three days after Sparks and Perez Martinez escaped from the Cass County jail.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged the two men with escaping from confinement. Prosecutors also charged a third man, Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, with a single count of helping Sparks and Perez Martinez escape.

According to the affidavit, Sparks and Williams knew each other through Sparks’ drug trafficking organization.

Records from jail phone calls show Sparks called Williams four times in the hours before escaping from jail. According to the affidavit, Sparks arranged for Williams to meet them at the convenience store across the highway from the Cass County Jail Monday night.

Court records show the three men at a Kansas City apartment building about 90 minutes after the escape.

Officers arrested Williams the day after he is accused of helping in the escape.