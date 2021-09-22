FBI to post ads around town to encourage public to report hate crimes

ST. LOUIS– The FBI is launching a new campaign to encourage the public to report hate crimes. The FBI will be posting ads around the area to raise awareness.

Here is where you can see some of the ads:

Exterior of 16 Metro Buses

Interior of 100 Metro Buses

Digital billboards

Light Rail Shelters

The FBI says messaging will also be on the radio, social media, and even on digital displays at gas pumps.

The message the FBI is trying to get across is if you are a victim or witness to anybody who has been victimized by actions of violence and it is due to someone’s ethnicity, race, gender, gender orientation, religion, disability, or another protected group, please report the crime.

The FBI says it is trying to raise public awareness because timing is crucial. Officials say reporting hate crimes online or hotline is the most direct and anonymous way to make a report.

You can report a hate crime online at www.tips.fbi.gov or at 1-800-CALL-FBI.