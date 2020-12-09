FCC confirms $300+ million to expand rural broadband in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is giving out $9.2 billion to increase broadband access to Americans. In total, Missouri will receive $346,297,660.20 through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase 1 auction.
According to the FCC website, there are 17 winning bidders in Missouri and 199,211 homes and businesses assigned.
“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions
of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital
divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC
Chairman Ajit Pai.
Below are the specific bidders and amounts dispersed in Missouri.
|Bidder
|State
|Assigned
Support over 10
Years
|Number of
Locations
Assigned
|Aptitude Internet, LLC
|Missouri
|$24,655,295.20
|13,535
|Barry Technology Services
|Missouri
|$14,502.00
|26
|CCO Holdings, LLC
|Missouri
|$48,392,327.90
|61,524
|CenturyLink, Inc.
|Missouri
|$275,208.00
|38
|Chariton Valley Communications
|Missouri
|$8,070,272.00
|5,002
|LTD Broadband, LLC
|Missouri
|$158,793,688.30
|52,812
|Mercury Wireless, Inc.
|Missouri
|$4,254,918.50
|14,094
|NexTier Consortium
|Missouri
|$2,108,576.90
|2,011
|Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone
|Missouri
|$60,126.00
|7
|NRTC Phase I RDOF Consortium
|Missouri
|$1,682,687.60
|644
|Rural American Broadband Consortium
|Missouri
|$4,525,266.00
|1,410
|Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|Missouri
|$88,238,706.80
|44,910
|Socket Telecom, LLC
|Missouri
|$232,768.80
|393
|Windstream Services, LLC
|Missouri
|$3,078,402.40
|1,342
|Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|Missouri
|$1,159,205.80
|857
|Worldwide Technologies, Inc.
|Missouri
|$700,874.20
|496
|yondoo Broadband, LLC
|Missouri
|$54,833.80
|110
View an interactive map of the auction results here.
For more information and the full FCC press release, click here.