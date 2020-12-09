FCC confirms $300+ million to expand rural broadband in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is giving out $9.2 billion to increase broadband access to Americans. In total, Missouri will receive $346,297,660.20 through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase 1 auction.

According to the FCC website, there are 17 winning bidders in Missouri and 199,211 homes and businesses assigned.

“I’m thrilled with the incredible success of this auction, which brings welcome news to millions

of unconnected rural Americans who for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital

divide. They now stand to gain access to high-speed, high-quality broadband service,” said FCC

Chairman Ajit Pai.

Below are the specific bidders and amounts dispersed in Missouri.

Bidder State Assigned

Support over 10

Years Number of

Locations

Assigned Aptitude Internet, LLC Missouri $24,655,295.20 13,535 Barry Technology Services Missouri $14,502.00 26 CCO Holdings, LLC Missouri $48,392,327.90 61,524 CenturyLink, Inc. Missouri $275,208.00 38 Chariton Valley Communications Missouri $8,070,272.00 5,002 LTD Broadband, LLC Missouri $158,793,688.30 52,812 Mercury Wireless, Inc. Missouri $4,254,918.50 14,094 NexTier Consortium Missouri $2,108,576.90 2,011 Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Missouri $60,126.00 7 NRTC Phase I RDOF Consortium Missouri $1,682,687.60 644 Rural American Broadband Consortium Missouri $4,525,266.00 1,410 Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium Missouri $88,238,706.80 44,910 Socket Telecom, LLC Missouri $232,768.80 393 Windstream Services, LLC Missouri $3,078,402.40 1,342 Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium Missouri $1,159,205.80 857 Worldwide Technologies, Inc. Missouri $700,874.20 496 yondoo Broadband, LLC Missouri $54,833.80 110 These numbers are from the FCC Public Notice attachment A.

View an interactive map of the auction results here.

For more information and the full FCC press release, click here.