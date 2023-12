ST. LOUIS – Are you using contaminated eye drops?

The FDA recently recalled 27 eye products meant to treat dry eyes for unsanitary conditions in manufacturing. The warning came after four people lost their sight because of bacteria in eye drops.

FOX 2’s Ty Hawkins spoke with a refractive eye surgeon at ‘Brinton Vision St. Louis,’ Dr. Jason Brinton, who joined in with more on this alarming re-call.

To check out the list of recalled eye products, click here.