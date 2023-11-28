ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a warning to a St. Louis company after an inspection revealed there were unsanitary conditions, including mold, at its noodle manufacturing plant.

The FDA says it inspected the Wan-Gee Foods, Inc. plant in the 10000 block of Midwest Industrial Boulevard earlier this year between May 2-24. An FDA warning letter was released nearly half a year later, on Nov. 9.

According to the letter, FDA investigators acknowledged “serious violations” of federal standards for manufacturing and regulating food. It adds that various nRTE noodles products processed in the facility “may have become contaminated with filth or rendered injurious to health.”

The FDA also claims the company “did not identify and evaluate the hazard of bacterial growth and/or toxin formation” within its practices and found “apparent black mold” that “covered approximately 30 percent of the ceiling.”

The FDA asked Wan-Gee Foods, Inc. for a response within 15 days of the warning letter with “specific steps taken to correct violations.” It’s unclear whether the company has returned a response to the FDA.