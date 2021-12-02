Featured Job: Riverview Garden hosting career fair

Riverview Gardens School District

ST. LOUIS – Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a career fair this weekend. The event is Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m at the school district’s administration building.

Riverview Gardens School District is seeking dedicated teachers, administrators, custodians, cooks, nurses, security officers, maintenance workers, and more.

The district doesn’t want you to miss your opportunity to earn competitive pay and make a difference through a rewarding career in education.

There will be on-the-spot interviews available. You should also bring a resume. For more information, visit rgsd.k12.mo.us

