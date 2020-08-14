Federal anti-crime task force nets two arrests in St. Louis in short order

ST. LOUIS – The special federal criminal task force Operation LeGend has hit the ground running this week in St. Louis as two suspected violent criminals are now behind bars.

The operation honors the memory of a little boy named LeGend, who was killed earlier this summer in Kansas City. Meanwhile, the feds and police have been busy in St. Louis.

“They are some of the worst of the worst; these two we filed criminal complaints on today are two of the worst,” said Assistant US Attorney Hal Goldsmith.

Troy Jackson, 28, was arrested at a south St. Louis County hotel Sunday. The feds said he was in felony possession of a firearm with intent to distribute fentanyl. He was out on parole and was also wanted for murder and assault charges.

Goldsmith said 24-year-old Deandre J. White was also arrested. White was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. During their investigation, ATF agents said they made several undercover drug and weapons purchases.

“The evidence gathered by the federal agents is substantial,” Goldsmith said.

Many law enforcement agencies are involved in these arrests, including: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, US Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, ATF, and the US Marshals Service.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, there’s been an arrest in the murder of 4-year-old LeGend Toliffero, who was shot in a drive-by shooting while he slept in his home in June.

Ryson Ellis, 22, was charged with killing the young boy.

The federal operation to crackdown on violence was named in his memory.

LeGend’s mother, Charoon Powell, talked about the arrest.

“As a community, I appreciate you guys for stepping up, but now we have to take it a step farther and help calm the violence down and do what you did to help my case,” she said. “Let’s do that for other cases and to stop things like this from happening.”

Goldsmith said we can expect to see more arrests of violent suspects in the days ahead here in St. Louis.