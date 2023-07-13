ST. LOUIS – Four people are under federal indictment for the May robbery and murder of a St. Louis restauranteur.

Fa Ming Pan and a cook were leaving Pan’s business, St. Louis Kitchen, just after 9:30 p.m. on May 30 when they were ambushed in the parking lot in an attempted robbery. Pan was shot in the stomach and killed. He was 38. The cook, 56, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but survived.

After the shooting, one of the assailants stole Pan’s backpack, which contained Pan’s handgun and several thousand dollars in earnings from the restaurant.

Last week, two suspects in the robbery and shooting were arrested and appeared in federal court for a preliminary hearing. Larob Harris, 24, and Mekayla Johann, 20, waived their right to a detention hearing, and agreed to remain in jail until trial.

Investigators said Johann worked at the restaurant, and that the robbery was pre-planned.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Harris and Johann, along with Ronnie Foster and Shonyea Jones, were each indicted Wednesday on four felony counts: conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, discharge of a firearm, and discharged of a firearm resulting in death.

Jones, 24, will appear in court on Thursday. Foster, 23, is already in jail on an unrelated case. Harris and Johann already pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, investigators recovered on June 30 a Glock 23 pistol used in the robbery and an AM-15 firearm believed to be the murder weapon.

The robbery conspiracy and robbery charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. The discharge of a firearm charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, while the “resulting in death” charge carries a sentence of either life imprisonment or the death penalty.