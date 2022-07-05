From left to right: Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, Board of Aldermen President Lewis, and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. (City of St. Louis)

ST. LOUIS – Three former St. Louis Aldermen who recently resigned will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Ex-St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, were all indicted last month on federal bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes.

Federal investigators say the former aldermen took cash to help secure tax abatements for a business developer. The feds say they have hundreds of recorded phone calls and thousands of text messages. All three former aldermen have pleaded not guilty to charges.

The board is seeking a replacement for Reed. Joe Vollmer, the board vice president, immediately became acting president upon Reed’s resignation. He is serving on an interim basis until voters elect a successor at the Nov. 8 general election.

A status hearing in the case is set for 1:30 this afternoon.