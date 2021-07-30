Federal court sides with St. Louis County in lawsuit over 2020 stay-at-home order

CLAYTON, Mo. – A federal appeals court has sided with St. Louis County after a lawsuit over a 2020 stay-at-home order. The order was issued in April 2020 to limit the number of people gathering to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The lawsuit said that limiting gatherings at churches has violated the plaintiffs’ freedom of religion. The Federal District Court dismissed that suit, ruling plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case.

The federal court also ruled that since St. Louis county had eliminated all

restrictions on a religious gathering in May then, “any controversy is now moot.”