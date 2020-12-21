Federal COVID relief funds coming too late for some local eateries as restaurants struggle to hang-on

ST. LOUIS – Relief from Washington D.C. is already too late for a growing number of area restaurants and businesses.

The past week has proved heartbreaking for several St. Louis restaurant owners who have permanently closed up shop after taking a tough turn during the pandemic. However, other St. Louis staples are starting to see revival.

Dine-in restrictions have been playing a large role in the success or failure of many restaurants throughout this pandemic. With St. Louis County under a dine-in ban, many residents have been flocking to restaurants in St. Louis City.