ST. LOUIS – A man facing charges in St. Louis Circuit Court in connection with a fatal hit-and-run was indicted in U.S. District Court on a federal gun charge.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Martez Lindsey, 31, was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Nov. 22, 2022.

Lindsey was charged June 14 with one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Police were conducting a search of Lindsey’s home in April 2023 and discovered a firearm in the residence. At the time, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office had sought to keep Lindsey in jail until trial.

Lindsey has already been charged in city court with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm.