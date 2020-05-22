Federal judge orders House of Pain gyms to close after defying stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After nearly three weeks of defying St. Louis County stay-at-home orders, a chain of local gyms has been ordered to close.

On Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against House of Pain gyms and ruled the county’s lawsuit against the owners could proceed.

The gyms reopened May 4, ignoring stay-at-home orders that have remained for gyms in the county.

Last week, the county had to resubmit a request for a cease and desist against House of Pain gyms due to a filing mistake. The county named the wrong corporate entity in its request for a judge to issue a cease and desist against the gyms.

Attorney Chris McDonough, who represents the gym chain, fears his client will not survive a shutdown.

My client is obviously disappointed with the temporary restraining order entered by the federal court today. We expect that ultimately we, and more importantly, the Constitution will prevail. My client, of course, respects the court’s authority to enter this temporary order and will immediately comply with it. Unfortunately, the reality is that this small business may not survive this. My client, like many other businesses in St. Louis County, remains hopeful that the State will intervene in an appropriate manner to clarify that St. Louis County is not free to order gyms closed when the State’s order permits them to open. Attorney Chris McDonough