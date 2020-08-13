Federal judge rules against insurers in Missouri COVID-19 lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has denied an insurance company’s motion to throw out a lawsuit filed by four Missouri businesses saying the insurer wrongly denied their coronavirus-related claims.

A law professor in Pennsylvania says the ruling Wednesday by U.S. Judge Stephen Bough in Missouri could be a boon for hundreds of businesses nationwide.

Three Kansas City restaurants and a company that operates hair salons in Springfield sued Cincinnati Insurance Company after it denied their claims.

Bough said the businesses’ claims were plausible enough to continue the lawsuit.

