Federal jury reviews more evidence in 2017 case of undercover St. Louis detective being beaten by colleagues

ST. LOUIS – A federal jury took a “field trip” Friday for the case of St. Louis Police Officers accused of severely beating one of their own.

An officer who gave under-cover detective, Luther Hall, a ride to get medical help testified the beating left Hall with a pinkie-sized hole through his lip.

An orthopedic surgeon testified that Hall had spinal fusion surgery in his as a result of his injuries.

The day started with jurors taking an 8 block trip to 14 th and Olive where detective Hall was beaten while working undercover in September 2017.

He was tracking protesters’ activities after former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in a murder case.

Hall claims fellow officers, not knowing who he was, severely beat him after he ducked between an electrical box and generator.

A generator was even rented and put back at the scene Friday to give jurors a true lay of the land.

The jurors then returned to the courthouse and Hall returned to the witness stand for a second straight day.

The prosecution repeatedly played a recording of his live-stream feed of the incident. Hall’s voice was breaking at times as he recalled the details.

Former officer Christopher Myers, current officer Steven Korte, and former officer Dustin Boone, are accused of depriving Hall of his civil rights.

Myers is also accused of destroying evidence by smashing Hall’s phone. Korte is accused of lying to the FBI.

In the day’s most chilling moments, Hall testified he was thrown face down onto a sidewalk. With his hands out in front of him, he said people stood on his arms as he was repeatedly struck with a baton and kicked.

The 3 officers deny they had anything to do with it, contending the two former officers who actually were involved had already pleaded guilty: Randy Hays plead guilty to using excessive force and Bailey Coletta to perjury.

The trial resumes next week.



