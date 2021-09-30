Federal report criticizes Missouri foster care system

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A federal report says Missouri’s child welfare agency does not properly report children who are missing from foster care and does little to ensure that children who are found do not go missing again.

The U.S. inspector general’s office said in a report issued Thursday the state also does not comply with requirements that could reduce the risk of foster children going missing.

The federal agency recommended that Missouri develop strategies for identifying foster children who are at risk of going missing, and better monitor caseworkers to ensure they follow reporting requirements involving foster children.

By MARGARET STAFFORD, Associated Press