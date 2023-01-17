ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for several armed robberies committed in the summer of 2020.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Louquincy Carr pleaded guilty in Sept. 2022 to four counts of armed business robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm in connection with those robberies, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the federal criminal complaint, the crimes occurred in July and August 2020.

On July 24, 2020, Carr held an employee at the T-Mobile on S. Grand Boulevard at gunpoint, forcing the employee to give him money from the register. He then took the employee to the back office, where he left with the money and an iPhone.

Ten days later, Carr entered the same T-Mobile store and forced the employee to give him money from the register and his wallet. Carr then led two employees and two customers into the back room at gunpoint.

Carr comitted two more robberies at the Boost Mobile and Wingstop on S. Grand Boulevard on Aug. 14 and Aug. 24, respectively.

During the July 24 robbery, prosecutors said Carr poured a bottle of hand sanitizer on the store counter and told the clerk to use his own shirt to clean it up and wipe away fingerprints. However, police found Carr’s fingerprints on the sanitizer bottle.

Carr was arrested on Sept. 10, 2020.