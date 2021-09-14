Federal vaccine mandate: Over 3,700 Missouri businesses may face fines of $14,000 per violation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – President Biden issued an executive order that requires COVID-19 vaccines for all federal workers. But, it could have a much bigger impact in St. Louis than first thought.

OSHA is drawing up the new rules for federal workers and contractors working on federally-funded projects. They must be vaccinated.

Examples include interstate construction. That also goes for workers at healthcare facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements and all companies with one hundred or more workers.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce started the Covid Stops Here campaign promoting vaccinations. The chamber awards certifications to companies with vaccination rates of more than 70-percent. However, the chamber is against the president’s mandate.

More than 3,700 companies in Missouri could be impacted by the new rules. They would face fines of $14,000 per violation.