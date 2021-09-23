FedEx holds hiring events in St. Louis, Edwardsville

ST. LOUIS – Shipping and delivery giant FedEx looks to increase its workforce in anticipation of another busy holiday season.

The company is hosting in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, including St. Louis and Edwardsville. Recruiters are on-hand to interview applicants.

FedEx’s goal is to hire 1,080 new employees in St. Louis and Edwardsville. Job openings include package handlers, drivers, and other support positions. Seasonal hires may get full-time job opportunities as demand for services grows.

Prospective hires will be subject to a criminal background check and drug screening.

Interested applicants can apply at any of these locations below or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday.

FedEx Ground, St. Louis

9000 Premier Parkway S., St. Peters

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

FedEx Supply Chain, Edwardsville

Comfort Inn Edwardsville-St. Louis, 3080 S. SR 157, Edwardsville

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.