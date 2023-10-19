ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Missouri announced Thursday charges have been filed against 34 defendants believed to be tied to an organization known as Black Mafia Family. Investigators allege the group trafficked large amounts of narcotics into the St. Louis area.

The four-year investigation was conducted by the St. Louis Gateway Strike Force.

“I think that dismantling this organization is going to make a significant impact on community safety,” said Chris Crocker, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI St. Louis Field Office.

Investigators allege the organization, with ties to other parts of the country, has been the main supplier of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine into the St. Louis area. The investigation also led to charges alleging drug traffickers pocketed money by applying for loans related to COVID relief funds.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, among those facing federal charges are:

Chad E. “JBo” Brown, 51, indicted on one count of bank fraud and one count of using a false writing or document. He is accused of submitting a fraudulent IRS Schedule C form to obtain a PPP loan.

Robert L. Lewis, 45, was indicted on four counts of fentanyl distribution and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Robert “Honest” Sims, 40, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Samir Simpson-Bey, 37, was indicted on one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Jeremy “Welo” Steele, 44, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Carl Von Garrett, 53, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering in an indictment which alleges that nearly $1,000,000 of drug proceeds were laundered between March and May 2021.

Tiffany J. “Tiff BMF” Nelson, 42, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering. She is accused of laundering the proceeds of illegal activity.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the St. Louis County Police Department, and other members of the St. Louis Gateway Strike Force.