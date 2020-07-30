Feds indict Bridgeton man in fatal carjacking

St. LOUIS – A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 28-year-old Anthony D. Jones of St. Louis in the fatal carjacking of Jessica Vinson. The carjacking occurred on May 4, 2019, in the City of St. Louis.

Authorities allege that Jones shot Ms. Vinson and dumped her body in the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue in the City of St Louis. They also allege that her home in the 4300 block of Maffitt was burglarized and her 2015 Dodge Charge was taken from her home.

Two days later St. Louis police officer observed her vehicle being driven and attempted a traffic stop. The driver sped off at a high rate of speed, with the police in pursuit. The driver, Anthony Jones, crashed near I-70 and Grand Avenue. He fled the vehicle, along with a female passenger. Jones was later found hiding and taken into custody. Officers later recovered a pistol from the Charger.

Jones was charged with carjacking resulting in death, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, and witness tampering.

As the investigation progressed, it was determined that Jones had sent threatening email or text to individuals aware of his violent behavior towards Ms. Vinson.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or death and a fine of up to $500,000.