ST. LOUIS – Families with infants continue to struggle as the baby formula shortage persists. The shortages are expected to continue through October. The Feed the Babies Project is working to provide immediate solutions for St. Louis families.

On Thursday afternoon they are holding an event to support and educate families with infants while distributing donated pasteurized breast milk. The St. Louis City and County Directors of Health will also speak at the event.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mullanphy-Botanical Garden Elementary School.