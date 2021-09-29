Feeling lucky? Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is up to $570M

ST. LOUIS– Tonight is the next Powerball drawing and you have a few more hours to buy tickets for the $570 million jackpot.

The jackpot of $540 million went unclaimed after no one matched all of Monday night’s numbers. Those numbers were 21-22-39-44-60, with a Powerball of 12.

The new jackpot currently totals $570 million, with a cash option of $410.1 million.

Wednesday’s drawing is scheduled for 10 p.m. You can buy tickets up until 8:59 pm in Missouri and Illinois.

The Powerball website says the odds of winning a prize are the same in every Powerball drawing:

You have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $40 million.

You still have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $1 billion.

Even if there are more tickets sold in a particular drawing, your odds of winning a prize are the same.