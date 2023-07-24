ST. LOUIS – A convicted felon was indicted in federal court last week for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in a popular St. Louis neighborhood.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Antione Shockley, 25, and his girlfriend placed a false order with a local Domino’s on April 13, and provided a delivery address of a vacant home in the Central West End.

When the driver arrived at the home, prosecutors claim Shockley pointed a gun at the victim and stole two pizzas, hot wings, and the insulated bag the driver had been carrying.

St. Louis police traced the order to Shockley’s email address, as well as Shockley’s phone.

Shockley was arrested on June 24 after allegedly firing a handgun into the air in a school zone. Shockley passed the handgun over to a woman that was with him, and then pulled two more firearms from his waistband.

The indictment charges Shockley with brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.