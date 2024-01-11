ST. LOUIS – A convicted felon appeared in federal court on Thursday and admitted to robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint last year in a popular St. Louis neighborhood.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Antione Shockley, 25, and his girlfriend placed a false order with a local Domino’s on April 13, 2023, and provided a delivery address of a vacant home in the Central West End.

According to court documents, when the driver arrived at the home, Shockley pointed a gun at the victim and stole two pizzas, hot wings, and the insulated bag the driver had been carrying.

St. Louis police traced the order to Shockley’s email address as well as Shockley’s phone.

Shockley was arrested on June 24, 2023, after allegedly firing a handgun into the air in a school zone. Shockley passed the handgun over to a woman who was with him and then pulled two more firearms from his waistband.

Following his arrest, Shockley struck and injured a St. Louis police officer.

Shockley pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He’s also agreed to plead guilty in St. Louis Circuit Court to a gun charge and to resisting arrest.