ST. LOUIS – Police caught a convicted felon with a gun when they responded to a domestic violence incident in the Shaw neighborhood. Now that man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

In May, De’Aliz’e Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On December 30, 2020, Jones was arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment in the 3600 block of Shaw Boulevard. The police were then called.

The Department of Justice said Jones told police “he’d been kicked out of his apartment. Officers found Jones’ girlfriend with a cut lip, a bloody nose, and a large bruise on her forehead.” Police also saw Jones had a Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistole with a large capacity magazine on his ankle. At this point, he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has two prior robbery convictions, and he has been convicted on a 2018 domestic violence charge and was on probation at the time of the 2020 incident.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone prosecuted the case.