ST. LOUIS – Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.

They have a center in East St. Louis and a second one in Caseyville. FEMA has provided $5.5 million to homeowners so far to jumpstart their recovery.

Almost 700 metro east households have filed for assistance so far. That’s roughly 150 applications a day at the center in East St. Louis alone.

The deadline to apply is December 16.